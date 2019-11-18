Surprise: President Of Vatican's Financial Watchdog Agency Resigns

René Brülhart, a Swiss lawyer and head of the Vatican's watchdog, Financial Information Authority (AIF), will be leaving his post by the end of November.
The Vatican announced that Francis will name a new director of the agency after his November 19-26 visit to Thailand and Japan.
The official version is that Brüelhart's term expires. His resignation is another chapter in the months-long saga regarding the Vatican's financial controls.
The offices of Brülhart’s agency were raided by Vatican police on October 1. His subordinate was suspended.
#newsRqiierxiyb
Clicks98
- Report
Social networks