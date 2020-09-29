Clicks14
And there was war in heaven
Pierre Paul Rubens – Fall of the rebel angels
And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels, and prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven.
Public domain