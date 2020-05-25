Statement Regarding the Devotion to Our Lady of America, May 7, 2020

The devotion of “Our Lady of America” originated in a series of private revelations to Sister Mary Ephrem (baptized Mildred) Neuzil, many of which took place within the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, … More

The devotion of “Our Lady of America” originated in a series of private revelations to Sister Mary Ephrem (baptized Mildred) Neuzil, many of which took place within the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Ohio. Sister Neuzil was born in 1916 and was professed in 1933 into the Congregation of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus, whose generalate resided in Dayton, Ohio (within the Archdiocese of Cincinnati). On June 16, 1957, Sister Neuzil became part of a contemplative branch of the same congregation, which was located at Our Lady of the Nativity Convent at New Riegel, Ohio (in the Diocese of Toledo-in-America). The contemplative branch of the congregation was suppressed in 1979, at which time the sisters took up residence in Seneca County, Ohio.