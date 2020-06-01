AMERICA BURNING: Trump, Francis and the War on God

As the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis descend into a state of emergency, Michael Matt discusses the root cause of this Godless madness--the total rejection of His moral law. The vile tragedy of … More

#COVID19 #UniteTheClans As the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis descend into a state of emergency, Michael Matt discusses the root cause of this Godless madness--the total rejection of His moral law. The vile tragedy of George Floyd's murder is herein set in the context of the international lockdown which left millions (including Mr. Floyd) unemployed, desperate and addicted. Plus, as professional leftist agitators descend upon our city and make a mockery of the tragedy that happened here, the liberal Democrat mayor of the city is decrying the violence and loss of respect for life and property. This is the same guy, by the way, who designated March 10 as "Abortion Providers Appreciation Day" here in Minneapolis. In the meantime, why did Anthony Fauci tell America magazine that the nation must put off receiving Communion indefinitely? Also, where in the world is Pope Francis? Michael wonders if the pontiff and his globalist friends can handle Donald Trump pulling out of the WHO, trashing the WTO and getting America out of the Paris Climate Treaty. Positive Notes: The Bishops of Minnesota defy the Governor of Minnesota, New Yorkers have had enough of the lockdown and the governor of South Dakota, aside from beating Covid without a lockdown, may be the most pro-life governor in the country. All this and so much more. For more information on the doctrine of the Social Kingship of Christ: www.vatican.va/…/hf_p-xi_enc_111… #PROTESTING Please help us with Remnant TV: Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home