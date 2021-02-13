Urgent message from Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi - January 25th, 2021 Urgent Message from Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi Why the old people in the nursing homes are dying all over the world of Covid 19 after they … More

Urgent Message from Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi

Why the old people in the nursing homes are dying all over the world of Covid 19 after they got vaccinated.

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi explaining in a simple way, what might go wrong with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine.

He refers to various recent deaths of people in retirement homes in the US and Germany, tested positive for COVID19 after vaccination.