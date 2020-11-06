Clicks47
Nov. 6, 2020: They Can’t Do To America What They’ve Done To The Church
The Left:
- spends 4 years pushing the Russian interference narrative (later proved to be false)
- harasses Kavanaugh & Barrett over unfounded claims/religious affiliation
- has Big Tech on their side
Also the Left: "Voter fraud? You guys sound crazy!"
- spends 4 years pushing the Russian interference narrative (later proved to be false)
- harasses Kavanaugh & Barrett over unfounded claims/religious affiliation
- has Big Tech on their side
Also the Left: "Voter fraud? You guys sound crazy!"