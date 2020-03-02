Vatican Prelate About Vatican-Critical Gloria.tv

„Gloria.tv is the first page I open in the morning, and I come back several times a day. It’s my favourite because it is concise, up-to-date and even funny,” a Vatican prelate told a Gloria.tv source recently.
He added, “Gloria.tv became the news hub of the Catholic resistance. Also libs don’t get around consulting it.” The reason for this is clear.
Gloria.tv is not an outlet of employed journalists who have a salary to lose and can be blackmailed. It is a social network by Catholics for Catholics. It is independent of economic interests, advertisers, and Church politics.
Your financial support goes only into Gloria.tv and keeps it going. In 2019, we needed 25,000 Euros for servers and machines only. Nobody of Gloria’s helping hands makes a living with it. Please, support Gloria.tv during Lent:
