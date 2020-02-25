Clicks40
en.news

Louisville: Archbishop Kurtz plays basketball and Holy Mass at the Same Time

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Louisville, Kentucky, published a short video of Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz shooting a basketball in the church parking lot.

The basketball-player is still dressed in the chasuble he used to offer the Eucharistic Sacrifice at a February 23 Confirmation mass.

The parish thanked Kurtz for “making such a great impression on our youth!”

Last month, Kurtz announced he was cancer-free after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for bladder cancer.

#newsJytvgakzsu

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up