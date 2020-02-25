Louisville: Archbishop Kurtz plays basketball and Holy Mass at the Same Time

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Louisville, Kentucky, published a short video of Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz shooting a basketball in the church parking lot.The basketball-player is still dressed in the chasuble he used to offer the Eucharistic Sacrifice at a February 23 Confirmation mass.The parish thanked Kurtz for “making such a great impression on our youth!”Last month, Kurtz announced he was cancer-free after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for bladder cancer.