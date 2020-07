IgnatiusPress Jul 15 2020 Author George Weigel discusses his new book, The Next Pope with Mark Brumley, President of Ignatius Press and JD Flynn, editor-in-chief of Catholic News Agency. More

IgnatiusPress Jul 15 2020 Author George Weigel discusses his new book, The Next Pope with Mark Brumley, President of Ignatius Press and JD Flynn, editor-in-chief of Catholic News Agency.