Mob Destroying CNN Headquarters in Atlanta

This is all part of the plan as the Zio-Elitists will use the seeds of division that they've been sowing for decades to bring "Order out of Chaos." The complexity here is that the people are RIGHT … More

ALERT! This channel is in jeopardy and may soon be terminated by the powers-that-shouldn't be. To resist the tyranny of censorship & stay connected...subscribe to my private newsletter. Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household): Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 (Read Everything) Patreon: PayPal: Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept * Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: Back Up Channel: VLOG Channel: MAIN Channel bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids My Bitchute channel: Join Discord Voice chat: GAB - http:.. This is all part of the plan as the Zio-Elitists will use the seeds of division that they've been sowing for decades to bring "Order out of Chaos." The complexity here is that the people are RIGHT to be angry...but they've been conditioned to see this as a racial thing when it's NOT. This is an AUTHORITARIAN thing. The people are not united against authority (they think they are). What's REALLY happening is that they're being controlled by MSM Propaganda and are working against their own interests because their anger is not directed at the right thing. They are NOT united on what is right and just. They're feeding into the racial divide. And the racial divide is being fueled every single day by political panderers and teleprompter-reading presstitutes.ALERT! This channel is in jeopardy and may soon be terminated by the powers-that-shouldn't be. To resist the tyranny of censorship & stay connected...subscribe to my private newsletter. bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household): bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! bit.ly/HighImpactMerch If you'd like to throw a tip my way....Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465(Read Everything)Patreon: www.patreon.com/highimpactflix PayPal: www.paypal.me/HighImpactFlix Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept * Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:Back Up Channel: bit.ly/HighImpactTV VLOG Channel: bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel MAIN Channel bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube My Bitchute channel: bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute Join Discord Voice chat: discord.gg/GzMWaPC GAB - http:..