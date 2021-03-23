Clicks15
Blessed Álvaro del Portillo Díez de Sollano - March 23
Memorial
23 March
Profile
One of eight children. Joined Opus Dei in 1935. Engineering student. Member of the Saint Vicent de Paul Society, and taught catechism to children in in poor neighbourhoods where the Society worked. Priest, ordained on 25 June 1944 in Madrid, Spain. Assigned to work in Rome, Italy in 1946. Bishop of the Personal Prelature of the Holy Cross and Opus Dei on 28 November 1982. Titular bishop of Vita on 7 December 1990.
Born
11 March 1914 in Madrid, Spain
Died
23 March 1994 in Rome, Italy of natural causes
Venerated
28 June 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
27 September 2014 by Pope Francis
beatification recognition celebrated in Madrid, Spain
the beatification miracle involves the August 2003 healing of Chilean newborn Jose Ignacio Ureta Wilson; just a few days old, the boy suffered a 30-minute period of cardiac arrest and a major hemorrhage; his medical team thought the boy had died, but his parents prayed for healing through the intercession of the bishop, and Jose now lives a normal life
