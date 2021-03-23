Blessed Álvaro del Portillo Díez de Sollano - March 23 Memorial 23 March Profile One of eight children. Joined Opus Dei in 1935. Engineering student. Member of the Saint Vicent de Paul Society, … More

Blessed Álvaro del Portillo Díez de Sollano - March 23Memorial23 MarchProfileOne of eight children. Joined Opus Dei in 1935. Engineering student. Member of the Saint Vicent de Paul Society, and taught catechism to children in in poor neighbourhoods where the Society worked. Priest, ordained on 25 June 1944 in Madrid, Spain. Assigned to work in Rome, Italy in 1946. Bishop of the Personal Prelature of the Holy Cross and Opus Dei on 28 November 1982. Titular bishop of Vita on 7 December 1990.Born11 March 1914 in Madrid, SpainDied23 March 1994 in Rome, Italy of natural causesVenerated28 June 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI (decree of heroic virtues)Beatified27 September 2014 by Pope Francisbeatification recognition celebrated in Madrid, Spainthe beatification miracle involves the August 2003 healing of Chilean newborn Jose Ignacio Ureta Wilson; just a few days old, the boy suffered a 30-minute period of cardiac arrest and a major hemorrhage; his medical team thought the boy had died, but his parents prayed for healing through the intercession of the bishop, and Jose now lives a normal life