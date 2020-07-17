Clicks8
Carmelite Martyrs of Compiègne - July 17
Also known as Sixteen Blessed Teresian Martyrs of Compiègne Memorial 17 July Profile Eleven Discalced Carmelite nuns, three lay sisters and two lay women servants who were martyred together in the …More
Also known as
Sixteen Blessed Teresian Martyrs of Compiègne
Memorial
17 July
Profile
Eleven Discalced Carmelite nuns, three lay sisters and two lay women servants who were martyred together in the French Revolution. They were the earliest martyrs of the French Revolution that have been recognized.
Blessed Angelique Roussel
Blessed Anne Pelras
Blessed Anne-Marie-Madeleine Thouret
Blessed Catherine Soiron
Blessed Élisabeth-Julitte Vérolot
Blessed Marie Dufour
Blessed Marie Hanniset
Blessed Marie-Anne Piedcourt
Blessed Marie-Anne-Françoise Brideau
Blessed Marie-Claude-Cyprienne Brard
Blessed Marie-Françoise de Croissy
Blessed Marie-Gabrielle Trezel
Blessed Marie-Geneviève Meunier
Blessed Marie-Madeleine-Claudine Lidoine
Blessed Rose-Chretien de Neuville
Blessed Thérèse Soiron
Died
guillotined on 17 July 1794 at the Place du Trône Renversé (modern Place de la Nation) in Paris, France
before their execution they knelt and chanted the “Veni Creator”, as at a profession, after which they all renewed aloud their baptismal and religious vows
the heads and bodies of the martyrs were interred in a deep sand-pit about thirty feet square in a cemetery at Picpus
as this sand-pit was the receptacle of the bodies of 1,298 victims of the French Revolution, there seems to be no hope of their relics being recovered
five secondary relics in the possession of the Benedictine sisters of Stanbrook, Worcestershire, England
in 2009, the Stanbrook sisters, and the relics, re-located to Wass, Yorkshire, England
Venerated
24 June 1905 by Pope Pius X (decree of martyrdom)
Beatified
27 May 1906 by Pope Pius X
miracles proved during the process of beatification were
cure of Sister Clare of Saint Joseph, a Carmelite lay sister of New Orleans, Louisiana when on the point of death from cancer in June 1897
cure of the Abbé Roussarie of the seminary at Brive when at the point of death on 7 March 1897
cure of Sister Saint Martha of Saint Joseph, a Carmelite lay sister of Vans of tuberculosis and an abcess in the right leg on 1 December 1897
cure of Sister Saint Michael, a Franciscan of Montmorillon on 9 April 1898
