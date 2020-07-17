Carmelite Martyrs of Compiègne - July 17

Also known as Sixteen Blessed Teresian Martyrs of Compiègne Memorial 17 July Profile Eleven Discalced Carmelite nuns, three lay sisters and two lay women servants who were martyred together in the … More

Also known as



Sixteen Blessed Teresian Martyrs of Compiègne

Memorial



17 July

Profile



Eleven Discalced Carmelite nuns, three lay sisters and two lay women servants who were martyred together in the French Revolution. They were the earliest martyrs of the French Revolution that have been recognized.

Blessed Angelique Roussel

Blessed Anne Pelras

Blessed Anne-Marie-Madeleine Thouret

Blessed Catherine Soiron

Blessed Élisabeth-Julitte Vérolot

Blessed Marie Dufour

Blessed Marie Hanniset

Blessed Marie-Anne Piedcourt

Blessed Marie-Anne-Françoise Brideau

Blessed Marie-Claude-Cyprienne Brard

Blessed Marie-Françoise de Croissy

Blessed Marie-Gabrielle Trezel

Blessed Marie-Geneviève Meunier

Blessed Marie-Madeleine-Claudine Lidoine

Blessed Rose-Chretien de Neuville

Blessed Thérèse Soiron

Died



guillotined on 17 July 1794 at the Place du Trône Renversé (modern Place de la Nation) in Paris, France

before their execution they knelt and chanted the “Veni Creator”, as at a profession, after which they all renewed aloud their baptismal and religious vows

the heads and bodies of the martyrs were interred in a deep sand-pit about thirty feet square in a cemetery at Picpus

as this sand-pit was the receptacle of the bodies of 1,298 victims of the French Revolution, there seems to be no hope of their relics being recovered

five secondary relics in the possession of the Benedictine sisters of Stanbrook, Worcestershire, England

in 2009, the Stanbrook sisters, and the relics, re-located to Wass, Yorkshire, England

Venerated



24 June 1905 by Pope Pius X (decree of martyrdom)

Beatified



27 May 1906 by Pope Pius X

miracles proved during the process of beatification were

cure of Sister Clare of Saint Joseph, a Carmelite lay sister of New Orleans, Louisiana when on the point of death from cancer in June 1897

cure of the Abbé Roussarie of the seminary at Brive when at the point of death on 7 March 1897

cure of Sister Saint Martha of Saint Joseph, a Carmelite lay sister of Vans of tuberculosis and an abcess in the right leg on 1 December 1897

cure of Sister Saint Michael, a Franciscan of Montmorillon on 9 April 1898