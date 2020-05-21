Home
Cardinal Mooney Baccalaureate May 21, 2020
fatherjeffrey
10 hours ago
Baccalaureate Mass for Cardinal Mooney High School from St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown, May 21, 2020. Msgr. William Connell, celebrant.
