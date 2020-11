Congratulations to Fr. Emmanuel Fale, a diocesan priest from Cameroon pursuing doctoral studies in Mariology at the University of Dayton, Ohio, who celebrated his first Traditional Latin Mass on … More

Congratulations to Fr. Emmanuel Fale, a diocesan priest from Cameroon pursuing doctoral studies in Mariology at the University of Dayton, Ohio, who celebrated his first Traditional Latin Mass on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after training from Extraordinary Faith.