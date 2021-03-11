SKULLDUGGERY: The U.S.-China Problem

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the long-looming presence of China on the global stage a personal matter for all Americans. This is one of many claims that columnist Josh Rogin makes in his new book on U.S.-China relations, Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the 21st Century. He joins Michael Isikoff and Dan Klaidman to discuss the long reach of China into American life, and to outline the unique challenges that the Biden administration will face in the wake of the often covert Chinese manipulation of Trump's White House.
GUEST:
Josh Rogin (@joshrogin), Author and Opinion Columnist, Washington Post
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
