Clicks40
Garabandal, Only God Knows - Full Movie (English Subtitles)
Coming Soon: Garabandal, Uncontainable Cascade. Watch trailer here: www.youtube.com/watch June 18, 1961. In a small village in Northern Spain, San Sebastián de Garabandal, four girls, Conchita, …More
Coming Soon: Garabandal, Uncontainable Cascade. Watch trailer here: www.youtube.com/watch June 18, 1961. In a small village in Northern Spain, San Sebastián de Garabandal, four girls, Conchita, Jacinta, Mari Loli, and Mari Cruz, claim that St. Michael the Archangel has just appeared to them. A few days later, on July 2, 1961 they receive a visit from Our Lady of Mount Carmel. After this first encounter, there are more than two thousand visits from this heavenly Lady. The village’s parish priest, Fr. Valentín, and the Civil Guard brigadier, Mr. Juan Álvarez Seco, suddenly become protagonists in an overwhelming event. They must struggle to find where the truth lies, while confronting a perplexed hierarchy and facing an ever growing multitude of people who arrive at the village in the search of answers. More Information: www.garabandalthemovie.com/en/