Reflections on the Good Samaritan

An article by Ana Marta Gonzalez published in the December 2018 issue of Scripta Theologica .

MERCY 01/21/2021

Scripta Theologica

A decisive question

Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?

What is written in the law? How do you read?

You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself. And he said to him, “You have answered right; do this, and you will live.” But he, desiring to justify himself, said to Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?

And who is my neighbor?

Salvifici Doloris

If any one says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, cannot love God whom he has not seen

1 Jn

A change of perspective

which of these three, do you think, proved neighbor to the man who fell among the robbers

He said, “The one who showed mercy on him.” And Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.

Compassion and action

Salvifici Doloris

Salvifici Doloris

Gaudium et Spes

gift of self

Salvifici Doloris

Go and do likewise

Lk

“A new commandment I give you”

that you love one another; even as I have loved you, that you also love one another

Jn

he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law

Rom

In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the expiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another

1 Jn

Priestly soul and lay mentality

Letter

Amid one’s daily duties

He took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper, saying, ‘take care of him; and whatever more you spend, I will repay you when I come back’

Lk

Letter

Letter

Letter

Charity from each one’s place in the world

Letter

Lumen gentium

hunger and thirst for righteousness

Letter

Example of the innkeeper

Letter

Letter

priestly soul

lay mentality

Rise, Let Us Be On Our Way

hunger and thirst for righteousness

Mt

Lk

Ana Marta González

Fratelli Tutti

En torno al Buen Samaritano. Lecturas del siglo XX

Scripta Theologica

Lk

Lk

Lk

Lk

Deus caritas est

Rise, Let Us Be On Our Way,