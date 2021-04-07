EASTER OCTAVE WEDNESDAY
« When He was at the table with them,
He took bread, blessed and broke it
and gave it to them. Then their eyes
were opened and they recognized Jesus;
and He vanished from their sight. »
(Luke 24, 30-31)
Risen, Jesus is all Transfigured
and unrecognizable. Disciples of Emmaus
Recognize Him only by the gesture He has
put at the meal He ate with them.
Fortunately, they invited Him!
It’s good for us too.
We are more able to recognize Him
by the actions He takes on a daily basis,
when we invite Jesus
in the house of our heart.
And at each Eucharist, we see Him
when the priest breaks the Bread. But this time,
It is He who receives us!
We are free to accept
or refuse His invitation.
(L.C.)
