EASTER OCTAVE WEDNESDAY« When He was at the table with them,He took bread, blessed and broke itand gave it to them. Then their eyeswere opened and they recognized Jesus;and He vanished from their sight. »(Luke 24, 30-31)Risen, Jesus is all Transfiguredand unrecognizable. Disciples of EmmausRecognize Him only by the gesture He hasput at the meal He ate with them.Fortunately, they invited Him!It’s good for us too.We are more able to recognize Himby the actions He takes on a daily basis,when we invite Jesusin the house of our heart.And at each Eucharist, we see Himwhen the priest breaks the Bread. But this time,It is He who receives us!We are free to acceptor refuse His invitation.(L.C.)