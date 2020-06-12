‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ Saves Arkansas Newborn

A newborn was recently rescued in a Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas—Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, joins us to share her organization’s story. ------------ Don't miss an episode of … More

A newborn was recently rescued in a Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas—Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, joins us to share her organization’s story. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.