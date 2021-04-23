Clicks687
A Visit to: Rottenburg's Diocesan Museum, Weggental and O.L. of Stuttgart ( Hofen), Sankt Barbara. irapuato 23.4.2015 Rottenburg is the seat of a Roman Catholic bishop, being the official centre of …More
A Visit to: Rottenburg's Diocesan Museum, Weggental and O.L. of Stuttgart ( Hofen), Sankt Barbara.
irapuato 23.4.2015 Rottenburg is the seat of a Roman Catholic bishop, being the official centre of the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart. Main sights: Dom St. Martin has been the city's cathedral since 1821. Its tower, dating from 1486, is its most prominent feature... the Stiftskirche St. Moriz incorporates a Gothic core with elements from an earlier church and a later Baroque hall church. The Gothic feel is what persists, from 14th and 15th centuries frescoes on the pillars to the 15th-century painting of the Four Evangelists on the ceiling in the choir. In the north aisle stands an ornamented column depicting various princes, donated in 1470 by Archduchess Mechthild....In nearby Weggental is the pilgrimage church of Wallfahrtskirche St. Maria, rebuilt in 1682-1695 in Baroque style, but containing a medieval pietà and a very fine rendition of the Virgin swooning during the Deposition of Christ from the cross.Founded in 1862, The Diocesan Museum houses an outstanding collection of sculptures and panel paintings from the 13th to the 18th century as well as 15th and 16th century liturgical vestments, mediaeval crucifixes and altar furnishings, works of baroque gold- and silversmiths and attestations of popular piety. The treasure vault contains the oldest exhibit; the Bursa Relic from Ennabeuren, unique evidence from the early days of Christianity (around 650 AD). In Hofen-Stuttgart: Church of St. Barbara, Pilgrimage Church of Our Lady of Stuttgart--according to tradition, when F. Paul Kroner was leaving the last Catholic Church in Stuttgart, he heard her cry out to him: "Take my Divine Son and me with you!"
irapuato 23.4.2015 Rottenburg is the seat of a Roman Catholic bishop, being the official centre of the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart. Main sights: Dom St. Martin has been the city's cathedral since 1821. Its tower, dating from 1486, is its most prominent feature... the Stiftskirche St. Moriz incorporates a Gothic core with elements from an earlier church and a later Baroque hall church. The Gothic feel is what persists, from 14th and 15th centuries frescoes on the pillars to the 15th-century painting of the Four Evangelists on the ceiling in the choir. In the north aisle stands an ornamented column depicting various princes, donated in 1470 by Archduchess Mechthild....In nearby Weggental is the pilgrimage church of Wallfahrtskirche St. Maria, rebuilt in 1682-1695 in Baroque style, but containing a medieval pietà and a very fine rendition of the Virgin swooning during the Deposition of Christ from the cross.Founded in 1862, The Diocesan Museum houses an outstanding collection of sculptures and panel paintings from the 13th to the 18th century as well as 15th and 16th century liturgical vestments, mediaeval crucifixes and altar furnishings, works of baroque gold- and silversmiths and attestations of popular piety. The treasure vault contains the oldest exhibit; the Bursa Relic from Ennabeuren, unique evidence from the early days of Christianity (around 650 AD). In Hofen-Stuttgart: Church of St. Barbara, Pilgrimage Church of Our Lady of Stuttgart--according to tradition, when F. Paul Kroner was leaving the last Catholic Church in Stuttgart, he heard her cry out to him: "Take my Divine Son and me with you!"
Today in Sankt Barbara, Stuttgart-Hofen, they celebrate their patron saint, Saint Barbara. www.st-barbara-gemeinde-stuttgart-hofen.de/frame_st_barbar…
St. Barbara Kirche: Während der Reformation wurde fast ganz Württemberg evangelisch. Am 2. Februar 1535 verbrachte der letzte dortige katholische Pfarrer, Paul Korner, die Madonnenfigur aus der Stuttgarter Stiftkirche nach Hofen. Der Legende nach soll sie ihm beim Verlassen der Kirche zugerufen haben: „Nimm mich mit und meinen göttlichen Sohn!“
One more comment from Irapuato
Weggental Pilgrimage Church. Nestling in idyllic surroundings among gardens, orchards and fields is the Weggental Place of Pilgrimage, built in 1682.
The early Baroque architecture and magnificent stuccowork in the interior of the church are particularly worth seeing. The pilgrimage to the Painful Mother of God started in 1517, flourished in the 17th and 18th centuries and the steady flow …More
The early Baroque architecture and magnificent stuccowork in the interior of the church are particularly worth seeing. The pilgrimage to the Painful Mother of God started in 1517, flourished in the 17th and 18th centuries and the steady flow …More
Weggental Pilgrimage Church. Nestling in idyllic surroundings among gardens, orchards and fields is the Weggental Place of Pilgrimage, built in 1682.
The early Baroque architecture and magnificent stuccowork in the interior of the church are particularly worth seeing. The pilgrimage to the Painful Mother of God started in 1517, flourished in the 17th and 18th centuries and the steady flow of pilgrims and worshippers has continued up to today.
The Diocesan Museum
Founded in 1862, The Diocesan Museum houses an outstanding collection of sculptures and panel paintings from the 13th to the 18th century as well as 15th and 16th century liturgical vestments, mediaeval crucifixes and altar furnishings, works of baroque gold- and silversmiths and attestations of popular piety.
The treasure vault contains the oldest exhibit; the Bursa Relic from Ennabeuren, unique evidence from the early days of Christianity (around 650 AD).
Tours and information:
Diözesanmuseum Rottenburg
Karmeliterstr. 9
72108 Rottenburg am Neckar
Tel.: 0 74 72 / 922 - 181 or 922 - 182
Fax: 0 74 72 / 922 - 189
Rottenburg is the seat of a Roman Catholic bishop, being the official centre of the diocese ofRottenburg-Stuttgart. Main sights: Dom St. Martin has been the city's cathedral since 1821. Its tower, dating from 1486, is its most prominent feature... the Stiftskirche St. Moriz incorporates a Gothic core with elements from an earlier church and a later Baroque hall church. The Gothic feel is what persists, from 14th and 15th centuries frescoes on the pillars to the 15th-century painting of the Four Evangelists on the ceiling in the choir. In the north aisle stands an ornamented column depicting various princes, donated in 1470 by Archduchess Mechthild....In nearby Weggental is the pilgrimage church of Wallfahrtskirche St. Maria, rebuilt in 1682-1695 in Baroque style, but containing a medieval pietà and a very fine rendition of the Virgin swooning during the Deposition of Christfrom the cross.Founded in 1862, The Diocesan Museum houses an outstanding collection of sculptures and panel paintings from the 13th to the 18th century as well as 15th and 16th century liturgical vestments, mediaeval crucifixes and altar furnishings, works of baroque gold- and silversmiths and attestations of popular piety. The treasure vault contains the oldest exhibit; the Bursa Relic from Ennabeuren, unique evidence from the early days of Christianity (around 650 AD). In Hofen-Stuttgart: Church of St. Barbara, Pilgrimage Church of Our Lady of Stuttgart--according to tradition, when F. Paul Kroner was leaving the last Catholic Church in Stuttgart, he heard her cry out to him: "Take my Divine Son and me with you!"
The early Baroque architecture and magnificent stuccowork in the interior of the church are particularly worth seeing. The pilgrimage to the Painful Mother of God started in 1517, flourished in the 17th and 18th centuries and the steady flow of pilgrims and worshippers has continued up to today.
The Diocesan Museum
Founded in 1862, The Diocesan Museum houses an outstanding collection of sculptures and panel paintings from the 13th to the 18th century as well as 15th and 16th century liturgical vestments, mediaeval crucifixes and altar furnishings, works of baroque gold- and silversmiths and attestations of popular piety.
The treasure vault contains the oldest exhibit; the Bursa Relic from Ennabeuren, unique evidence from the early days of Christianity (around 650 AD).
Tours and information:
Diözesanmuseum Rottenburg
Karmeliterstr. 9
72108 Rottenburg am Neckar
Tel.: 0 74 72 / 922 - 181 or 922 - 182
Fax: 0 74 72 / 922 - 189
Rottenburg is the seat of a Roman Catholic bishop, being the official centre of the diocese ofRottenburg-Stuttgart. Main sights: Dom St. Martin has been the city's cathedral since 1821. Its tower, dating from 1486, is its most prominent feature... the Stiftskirche St. Moriz incorporates a Gothic core with elements from an earlier church and a later Baroque hall church. The Gothic feel is what persists, from 14th and 15th centuries frescoes on the pillars to the 15th-century painting of the Four Evangelists on the ceiling in the choir. In the north aisle stands an ornamented column depicting various princes, donated in 1470 by Archduchess Mechthild....In nearby Weggental is the pilgrimage church of Wallfahrtskirche St. Maria, rebuilt in 1682-1695 in Baroque style, but containing a medieval pietà and a very fine rendition of the Virgin swooning during the Deposition of Christfrom the cross.Founded in 1862, The Diocesan Museum houses an outstanding collection of sculptures and panel paintings from the 13th to the 18th century as well as 15th and 16th century liturgical vestments, mediaeval crucifixes and altar furnishings, works of baroque gold- and silversmiths and attestations of popular piety. The treasure vault contains the oldest exhibit; the Bursa Relic from Ennabeuren, unique evidence from the early days of Christianity (around 650 AD). In Hofen-Stuttgart: Church of St. Barbara, Pilgrimage Church of Our Lady of Stuttgart--according to tradition, when F. Paul Kroner was leaving the last Catholic Church in Stuttgart, he heard her cry out to him: "Take my Divine Son and me with you!"