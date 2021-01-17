The late Father Gabriele Amorth records an entire conversation with the devil in which he explains to the priest why he is so angry at the Blessed Mother and what impact the Rosary has upon him.Father Amorth: “What are the virtues of the Madonna that make you angriest?”Demon: “She makes me angry because she is the humblest of all creatures, and because I am the proudest; because she is the purest of all creatures, and I am not; because, of all creatures, she is the most obedient to God, and I am a rebel!”Father Amorth: “Tell me the fourth characteristic of the Madonna that makes you so afraid of her that you are more afraid when I say the Madonna’s name than when I say the name of Jesus Christ!”Demon: “I am more afraid when you say the Madonna’s name, because I am more humiliated by being beaten by a simple creature, than by Him…”Father Amorth: “Tell me the fourth characteristic of the Madonna that makes you most angry!”Demon: “Because she always defeats me, because she was never compromised by any taint of sin!”Father Amorth adds: “During an exorcism, Satan told me, through the possessed person, ‘Every Hail Mary of the Rosary is a blow to the head for me; if Christians knew the power of the Rosary, it would be the end of me!’”This is why the Rosary is our weapon for spiritual warfare! Johnnette’s new book, The Rosary: Your Weapon for Spiritual Warfare, written with Thomas K. Sullivan, explains why the Rosary is much more than just an optional Catholic devotion.Instead, “[I]t is a vibrant and powerful intercessory tool in the hands of valiant spiritual warriors.”Don’t let a day go by without giving the devil a good thrashing with the Rosary!