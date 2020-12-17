Pro-LGBT Fr. Martin lauds Biden naming Buttigieg to cabinet post but gets his facts wrong

Pro-gay Jesuit James Martin tweeted, “Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg, nominated by @JoeBiden to be Secretary of Transportation. If approved, he would be the first openly gay member to serve in a presidential cabinet. Another historic step for the #LGBTQ community, whose members have so much to offer the world.”
Martin’s statement is, however, factually incorrect. Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s Acting Director of National Intelligence, earlier this year became the first openly homosexual member of a presidential cabinet.
