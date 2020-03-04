Did you know Gloria.tv Uses Face Detection?

For the last two years, Gloria.tv has been using face detection to automatically decide what picture or what part of a picture to choose as an illustration for an upload.
However, unlike the big [spying] social networks, Gloria.tv detects faces but does not use face recognition in order to identify the persons.
Recently, we have improved our face detection system. It now also recognises faces that are turned or partly hidden.
Face detection is only one example of Gloria.tv’s functionality and the big work we have accomplished so far.
Gloria.tv is far more than a media upload-platform or Catholic Internet magazine. We are building a Catholic online society, thus powering the Catholic Internet.
Please, support our common project with a donation, helping us to continue building the big Gloria.tv family.
You can donate:
- by credit card or Paypal via Kindful
- by bank transfer to the Austrian account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
#newsRaobdxwara
Clicks48
- Report
Social networks