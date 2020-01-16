Why did Benedict XVI remove his name from Cardinal Sarah's Book? with Bree Dail (Dr Marshall #358)

Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah were to publish a co-authored book in defence of the Roman priestly celibacy titled "From the Depths of Our Hearts." However, Benedict XVI withdrew his photo and name … More

Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah were to publish a co-authored book in defence of the Roman priestly celibacy titled "From the Depths of Our Hearts." However, Benedict XVI withdrew his photo and name from the book, leaving many asking why and whether George Ganswein and Pope Francis are involved. Dr. Taylor Marshall is joined by Bree Dail who has reported on the story. Bree is a United States Naval Surface Warfare Officer and a recognized expert in US Naval and US Marine Corps Joint Amphibious Warfare, Surface/SOF Integration, and Doctrine; Operational Planning and Strategic Communications. As an Accredited Journalist, she contributed to AP, National Catholic Register, The Catholic Herald, LifeSite News, OnePeterFive, along with appearances on new media outlets. She co-hosts and produces a weekly show, Power & Patriots with New York Time's Best Selling Author and former Senior Military Aide to President Clinton, Buzz Patterson. Follow Bree at: breeadail.com and on Twitter @breeadail