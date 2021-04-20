Clicks28
fatherjeffrey
Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Jill Valentic

Spotlight with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Jill Valentic, Executive Director of Catholic Charities for Ashtabula County. April 26, 2021.
