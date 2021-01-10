Medical Practice to Offer Specialized Care to Adults with Down Syndrome A Colorado medical practice is teaming up with the Jerome Lejeune Foundation to bring specialized care to adults with down … More





A Colorado medical practice is teaming up with the Jerome Lejeune Foundation to bring specialized care to adults with down syndrome – Dede Chism, co-founder and executive director of Bella Health & Wellness, tells us more about the partnership.