Coronavirus: US passes 20-million virus cases | 9 News Australia. There's little relief in sight for the US, with the vaccine rollout way behind schedule and the President focused on overturning the … More





There's little relief in sight for the US, with the vaccine rollout way behind schedule and the President focused on overturning the election results. Subscribe:



Join 9News for the latest in news and events that affect you in your local city, as well as news from across Australia and the world.



Follow 9News on Facebook: gloria.tv/…book.com/9News/&_fb_noscript=1

Follow 9News on Twitter:

Follow 9News on Instagram:



#9News Coronavirus: US passes 20-million virus cases | 9 News Australia.There's little relief in sight for the US, with the vaccine rollout way behind schedule and the President focused on overturning the election results. Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCIYLOcEUX6TbBo7HQVF2PKA Get more breaking news at: 9news.com.au Join 9News for the latest in news and events that affect you in your local city, as well as news from across Australia and the world.Follow 9News on Facebook: gloria.tv/…book.com/9News/&_fb_noscript=1Follow 9News on Twitter: twitter.com/9NewsAUS Follow 9News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ #9News #BreakingNews #NineNewsAustralia #9NewsAUS