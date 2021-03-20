Please pray for Diocese of Lansing seminarian, Brian Armbrustmacher, who is on his path to the sacred priesthood. Deo volente. "So in eighth grade, I had this this experience of Adoration where I … More

Please pray for Diocese of Lansing seminarian, Brian Armbrustmacher, who is on his path to the sacred priesthood. Deo volente. "So in eighth grade, I had this this experience of Adoration where I felt like the Lord told me that I could be a priest, I could do what a priest does," recalls 23-year-old Brian who hails from the parish of Holy Trinity in Fowler. However, it wasn't until university, he says, that he began to develop a prayer life that allowed him to prayerfully consider Christ's call to the sacred priesthood. "Someone came up to me one time and just said, 'Hey, you seem to really have a heart for ministry, have you thought about being a priest?' And that that really had an impact on me. I really had this this intense desire. Like my heart was on fire. I wanted to do that." Hence, Brian is now studying at Saint John Vianney College Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. Please do keep Brian in your prayers in the months and years to come. Saint Charles Borromeo, patron of seminarians, pray for him. • Do you also feel that Almighty God may be to the Sacred Priesthood? Contact Father John Whitlock, Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Lansing on 517-342-2507 or at jwhitlock@dioceseoflansing.org