Archbishop Cordileone says abortion supporters should not receive Eucharist | SW News | 246

British bishop, Ireland primate pray for COVID victims in India The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which has caused its health sector to buckle and fatalities to mount, has sent shockwaves around the world. In response to the bleak scenario, Bishop Patrick McKinney of the diocese of Nottingham in the UK has appealed to believers to offer up their Friday penance for the suffering people in India. He also reached out to the Indian expatriates in his diocese by promising to pray for their loved ones back home. USCCB report: 67 churches have been attacked in the US since May 2020 In the US, there have been 67 cases of destructive vandalism against churches in the country since May of last year – that is according to a report by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The episcopal conference says in the report that the acts of vandalism include arson, desecration of graves, the beheading of sacred statues and spraying of hateful graffiti. President Biden’s home diocese of Wilmington gets a new bishop The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor William Koenig as the 10th bishop of Wilmington, which is the home diocese of US President Joe Biden. Fr Koenig is presently serving as Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Rockville Centre in New York. The Vatican issues 7 new invocations for Litany of St. Joseph As part of the year dedicated to St Joseph, the Vatican has approved seven new invocations to the litany of the saint. The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments issued a letter to the presidents of episcopal conferences on May the 1st, the feast of St Joseph the Worker, containing the new invocations. They include titles such as Custos Redemptoris (Protector of the Redeemer), Minister salutis (Minister of salvation), Patrone exsulum (Patron of refugees) and Patrone pauperum (Patron of the poor). Cardinal Bo initiates prayer campaign for Myanmar In crisis-hit Myanmar, where civilian unrest against the military junta has been intensifying after the February 1st coup, Archbishop of Yangon Cardinal Charles Bo has urged believers to observe the Marian month of May by reciting the rosary and taking part in adoration to pray for peace and justice. He has urged priests and the faithful to take part in the rosary throughout the month, and pray for a specific intention each week. In a pastoral letter, the cardinal has dedicated the first week to peace, which will be followed by themes such as justice, unity, and human dignity in succession. Haitian clergy, nuns held hostage released There is good news from Haiti where after weeks of prayers and protests, the remaining seven of ten Catholic nuns and priests being held hostage after being kidnapped by a notorious gang have been released. On Friday, April the 30th five priests and two nuns, who were held captive by the infamous Haitian gang ‘400 Mawozo were released " unharmed," and they are in good health according to the Society of Priests of St. Jacques. Archbishop Cordileone says abortion supporters should not receive Eucharist Reiterating the perennial teaching of the Church, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has said that believers who cooperate with abortion should not receive Holy Eucharist. In his pastoral letter on the human dignity of the unborn, Holy Communion and Catholics in public life, the Archbishop said that those who directly support abortion as well as candidates “who advance pro-abortion legislation, “are cooperating in grave moral sin in varying degrees. Finnish MP faces criminal charges for tweeting Bible verses In what is seen as a huge blow to freedom of speech in Finland, the prosecutor general has charged a parliamentarian and former Minister of the Interior with criminal charges for tweeting Bible verses. Päivi Räsänen, a doctor and mother of five, has been accused of engaging in “hate speech” and could be sentenced to jail for two years. On June the 17th, 2019, the MP questioned Lutheran Church authorities for officially sponsoring an LGBT pride event.