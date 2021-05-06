EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, May 5, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden told Americans today, “The American Rescue Plan is working.” Though the Rescue Plan was heavily … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden told Americans today, "The American Rescue Plan is working." Though the Rescue Plan was heavily criticized by Catholic leaders for lacking Hyde Protections when it was first introduced, the $1.9 trillion measure passed. And a battle is brewing inside the Republican party leadership. Congresswoman Liz Cheney is under fire from fellow Republicans for refusing to back former President Donald Trump's claims about the election being stolen. Meanwhile, the Vatican is celebrating fifty years of its relationship between the European Union and the Holy See. EU Ambassador to the Holy See, Alexandra Valkenburg-Roelofs, joins to tell us about the celebrations for the fifty year anniversary. Facebook's Oversight Board has refused to lift the ban on the account of former President Donald Trump, and the decision had raised a lot of questions. Senior Counsel and Spokesman for the Internet Accountability Project, Ian Prior, joins to share his reaction to the board's decision, whether he was surprised and what effect this will have on the former president. Finally this evening, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have advanced a proposal to make it illegal to perform an abortion based on a diagnosis of down syndrome. Host and Managing Editor of Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, joins to share what her impression is of this North Carolina bill and of the larger trend of pro-life activism and success at the state level.