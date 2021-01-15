Pop-Up Catechesis: Lenten Practices In Lent, it’s good to know that the traditional Lenten practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving have a domino effect. Joe Paprocki explains in this episode of … More





In Lent, it’s good to know that the traditional Lenten practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving have a domino effect. Joe Paprocki explains in this episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. For more Lenten resources, visit Pop-Up Catechesis: Lenten PracticesIn Lent, it’s good to know that the traditional Lenten practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving have a domino effect. Joe Paprocki explains in this episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. For more Lenten resources, visit loyolapress.com/…esources/liturgical-year/lent/ Joe is the National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press.