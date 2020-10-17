St. Junipero Serra statue toppled in California | SW NEWS | 162

shalomworld Five people have been arrested following a protest in California which resulted in the vandalism and toppling of a statue of the 18th century Franciscan missionary, Saint Junipero … More

shalomworld Five people have been arrested following a protest in California which resulted in the vandalism and toppling of a statue of the 18th century Franciscan missionary, Saint Junipero Serra. The incident took place at Saint Rafael Mission Church in San Rafael in the Archdiocese of San Francisco on Monday October the 12th. What began as a peaceful protest quickly became violent, resulting in the desecration and vandalism of the statue. Local prelate, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, said that such behavior has no place in a civilized society. He added that the Catholic community cannot allow a small unelected group of lawbreakers to decide what sacred symbols Catholics display and use to foster their faith. Requiem Mass offered for police officer Jacob Hancher The Catholic community in the South Carolinian city of Conway have been offering prayers for the repose of the soul of a young Catholic police officer killed in the line of duty. 23-year-old Jacob Hancher was fatally shot as he responded to a domestic incident on the night of October the 3rd in the nearby city of Myrtle Beach. The city’s police department say officer Hancher’s bravery under fire saved innocent lives being lost. His Requiem Mass took place on Friday, October the 9th at the parish of Saint James in Conway. During the homily, those present listened as parish Deacon Jeff Mevissen assured mourners that the Christ who suffered agony on the Cross now accompanied them in their moment of agony. Armed robbers steal Blessed Sacrament from convent in Malawi A gang of armed robbers have stolen the Blessed Sacrament from a convent in the Mangochi Diocese of Malawi. The sacrilegious attack took place on October the 7th, when a criminal gang broke into a convent in the district of Machinga which is home to a group of nuns from the religious order, the Canossian Daughters of Charity. The thieves stole money, cell phones, a laptop, and the Blessed Sacrament. The attack is the third such robbery from church premises in recent weeks. Pope Francis: Teenagers should read Dante’s Divine Comedy Teenagers of the 21st century should read the works of the 14th century Italian poet Dante Alighieri and, especially, his Divine Comedy. That is the opinion of Pope Francis. The Holy Father made his comments on Saturday October the 10th to a delegation from the Italian Archdiocese of Ravenna-Cervia. That’s where Dante died in exile in 1321. It’s also where a “Year of Dante” was announced last month to mark the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death with events all across the Italian peninsula. Polish bishop invites Catholics to pray rosary for protection of life The people of Poland are being urged to pray the Holy Rosary this week for the protection of human life from conception to natural death. The call comes from Bishop Wieslaw Smigiel of Toruń. He is the chairman of the Family Affairs Council of the Polish Bishop’s Conference. He specifically wants Poles to ask for the heavenly intercession of their compatriot, Pope Saint John Paul II, whom Bishop Smigiel describes as “a persistent and courageous advocate of the sanctity of life.” Victorian Catholics launch petition demanding state to end “unfair” COVID-19 restrictions on churches Catholics in the Australian state of Victoria are petitioning their government to end unfair treatment against places of worship when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. At present, Victoria allows hospitality gatherings to be attended by 20 people indoors or 50 people outdoors while religious gatherings are limited to 10 people outdoors and indoors. U.S. Postal Service to feature Madonna and Child on Christmas stamp The U.S. Postal Service has chosen a South American image of the Madonna and Child to grace their traditional Christmas stamp for 2020. Here is the stamp. It features an image of Our Lady of Guápulo from Peru. Painted in the 18th century by an unknown artist, the artwork is from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It depicts a crowned Virgin Mary enrobed in a pyramidal gown speckled with jewels and holding a scepter woven with roses and leaves and looking down at a similarly adorned Christ Child in her left arm.