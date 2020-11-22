Clicks31
The Wisdom of Father Brown by G. K. Chesterton
Chapter 01. The Absence of Mr Glass - 00:00
Chapter 02. The Paradise of Thieves - 33:41
Chapter 03. The Duel of Dr Hirsch - 1:14:43
Chapter 04. The Man in the Passage - 1:50:09
Chapter 05. The Mistake of the Machine - 2:29:58
Chapter 06. The Head of Caesar - 3:05:58
Chapter 07. The Purple Wig - 3:43:24
Chapter 08. The Perishing of the Pendragons - 4:15:47
Chapter 09. The God of the Gongs - 5:00:40
Chapter 10. The Salad of Colonel Cray - 5:35:18
Chapter 11. The Strange Crime of John Boulnois - 6:06:49
Chapter 12. The Fairy Tale of Father Brown - 6:43:22
