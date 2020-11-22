The Wisdom of Father Brown by G. K. Chesterton Chapter 01. The Absence of Mr Glass - 00:00 Chapter 02. The Paradise of Thieves - 33:41 Chapter 03. The Duel of Dr Hirsch - 1:14:43 Chapter 04. The … More

The Wisdom of Father Brown by G. K. Chesterton

Chapter 01. The Absence of Mr Glass - 00:00

Chapter 02. The Paradise of Thieves - 33:41

Chapter 03. The Duel of Dr Hirsch - 1:14:43

Chapter 04. The Man in the Passage - 1:50:09

Chapter 05. The Mistake of the Machine - 2:29:58

Chapter 06. The Head of Caesar - 3:05:58

Chapter 07. The Purple Wig - 3:43:24

Chapter 08. The Perishing of the Pendragons - 4:15:47

Chapter 09. The God of the Gongs - 5:00:40

Chapter 10. The Salad of Colonel Cray - 5:35:18

Chapter 11. The Strange Crime of John Boulnois - 6:06:49

Chapter 12. The Fairy Tale of Father Brown - 6:43:22