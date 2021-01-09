Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" Gives Update on Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong Authorities in Hong Kong say they have granted bail to more than 50 pro-democracy activists who were … More





Authorities in Hong Kong say they have granted bail to more than 50 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. The mass arrests Wednesday were the biggest move against Hong Kong's democracy movement since Beijing imposed a national security law in the semi-autonomous territory last June to quell dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019. Gordon Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China", joins to discuss the more than 50 arrests carried out this week and what the pro-democracy activists were charged with and accused of. Among those arrested and released is American lawyer, John Clancey, an associate at a Hong Kong law firm. Chang explains what is being said by Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo about his case. The author also shares his reaction to the reports that the Chinese government has issued arrest warrants for two Danish MPs for their role in helping a Hong Kong activist into Denmark; and he gives an update on what the status of pro-democracy activist, Joshua Wong's charges are.