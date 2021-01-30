285- This painting continues to speak to the heart …
With The Sun hanging over it, (Left picture)
I saw all the brushstrokes
that the artist, Lucie Cuillerier, deposited there.
I hardly saw the Holy Family at the bottom left.
"Don't hide your face from me
when I am in distress,
reach out to me when I scream
answer me quickly. "
(Pasume 102, 3)
When we are inclined to watch
what's wrong with the world ...
When the faults of others jump out at us ...
When our imperfections discourage us ...
It's easy to lose sight of Jesus, Mary and Joseph
who also shared our human condition.
Let's keep our eyes on them
even ... and I would say above all,
in the tumult of life.
Because if it is true, that in the divine Light
everything lights up, the goal is to remind us
His constant and unwavering presence
in everything that can distort our
perception and our vision.
God never hides His face.
It is we who are looking elsewhere.
We get distracted
by everything that confuses our sight.
Thank you Lord for Your
strong and endless love.
