285- This painting continues to speak to the heart …

With The Sun hanging over it, (Left picture)I saw all the brushstrokesthat the artist, Lucie Cuillerier, deposited there.I hardly saw the Holy Family at the bottom left."Don't hide your face from mewhen I am in distress,reach out to me when I screamanswer me quickly. "(Pasume 102, 3)When we are inclined to watchwhat's wrong with the world ...When the faults of others jump out at us ...When our imperfections discourage us ...It's easy to lose sight of Jesus, Mary and Josephwho also shared our human condition.Let's keep our eyes on themeven ... and I would say above all,in the tumult of life.Because if it is true, that in the divine Lighteverything lights up, the goal is to remind usHis constant and unwavering presencein everything that can distort ourperception and our vision.God never hides His face.It is we who are looking elsewhere.We get distractedby everything that confuses our sight.Thank you Lord for Yourstrong and endless love.