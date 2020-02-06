Gänswein Is a Victim of Francis’ “Anger”

The Francis journalist Franca Giansoldati (IlMessaggero, February 6) doesn’t believe that Archbishop Gänswein was removed as the Prefect for the Pontifical Household for a “normal redistribution of the work.”
She knows that the relationship between Francis and Gänswein “was at an all-time low.”
This time, Francis was “angry” with Gänswein for how he handled the publication of the Ratzinger/Sarah book on celibacy.
After Gänswein stopped showing up at work, it was believed that he had “caught a bad flu,” but then he was spotted with Benedict at the Lourdes Grotto in the Vatican.
Giansoldati also denies rumors about Benedict’s health, “He's fine for his old age.”
She adds the information that Cardinal Sarah presented himself to Francis with all the documents proving that the editorial agreements around the Ratzinger/Sarah book were clear to everyone, especially to Benedict and Gänswein.
