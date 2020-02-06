Gänswein Is a Victim of Francis’ “Anger”

Ganswein is the household "gaoler" of Pope Benedict xvi.

No movement of the pope is permitted without Gansweins OK.

This has been going on for years and old videos when examined display the extreme micromanagement exercised by Ganswein on every detail of the popes movements and engagements.

Since Pope Benedict was forced to step aside for the antipopes reign Ganswein gained new importence as … More

Ganswein is the household "gaoler" of Pope Benedict xvi.

No movement of the pope is permitted without Gansweins OK.

This has been going on for years and old videos when examined display the extreme micromanagement exercised by Ganswein on every detail of the popes movements and engagements.

Since Pope Benedict was forced to step aside for the antipopes reign Ganswein gained new importence as the manager of the discrete house arrest system put in place to deceive the world concerning the catholic papacy and the true occupant.

Ganswein slipped up by permitting unauthorized communications to occur with Cardinal Sarah and is therefore being removed by the antipope of so called "mercy".



Prayers are requested from all catholics worldwide that Pope Benedict will be freed as soon as possible.