"By the power of the Holy Spirit, we pray, almighty God, make us docile in believing the faith and courageous in confessing it, just as you granted Saint Sixtus and his companions that they might lay down their lives for the sake of your word and in witness to Jesus. Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever." Amen, – Collect for the feast of St Sixtus II and companions, on 7 August. This statue of the saint is from the entrance lobby of the Angelicum in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr