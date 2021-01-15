EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, January 14, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump, impeached for an unprecedented second time in his one-term presidency, is asking for calm and … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump, impeached for an unprecedented second time in his one-term presidency, is asking for calm and peace while condemning last week's violence at the US Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not announced when she will send the article of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial. Although ten House Republicans voted to impeach the president, it is unclear how many Senators would vote to convict him. Meanwhile, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), estimates that anywhere from 900,000 to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslims in Xinjiang have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps. USCIRF Commissioner Nury Turkel, joins to discuss how USCIRF has deemed China a top religious freedom concern in 2021. Also, following the release of a long-awaited report detailing decades of harm suffered by unmarried women and their children at so-called "mother and baby homes" in Ireland, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore joins to discuss what went through his mind when reading about the abuses outlined in the report. Professor of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Dr. Scott Hahn joins to discuss the difference between the Gospel of Mark and the other gospels, since we will be reading the Gospel of Mark in Mass because we are in "Year B" of the three-year cycle in the lectionary.