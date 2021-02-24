Biden's Pro-Abortion Exec. Orders plus Rape, Torture, and Murder in China's Concentration Camps The United States government declared that there is currently a genocide underway in the People's … More

The United States government declared that there is currently a genocide underway in the People's Republic of China, which includes forced sterilization and concentration camps. What is Joe Biden doing about Communist China's genocide against religious minorities? Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden signed a slew of executive orders that attack the right to life and human dignity. Why is he persecuting the unborn here at home? Trump's show trial begins next week. When it flops, who should be impeached next? Is retroactive impeachment going to be the big new thing? Tune in as we discuss the contestants...