Chile: Abuse Hoax Without End

Picture: Celestino Aós Braco, © Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, CC BY-SA

Few days ago, Francis named Archbishop Celestino Aós, 74, to Santiago de Chile and Archbishop Ramos, 60, to Puerto Montt.The Chilean Church has been devastated by a gigantic and excessive abuse propaganda, triggered by Francis’ January 2018 visit to the country. As a consequence, Francis forced all the bishops to resign.Appointing new bishops turns out to be now more difficult than expected. Aós is contested, although he is ultraliberal and has been so far Santiago’s Apostolic Administrator.Ramos is accused of being very close to Card. Riccardo Ezzati, 77, who is under investigation for “having hushed up” abuse cases. Ramos was Ezzati’s auxiliary bishop and was even called by a pressure-group a “persona non grata.”What happens in Chile is another proof that the “abuse crisis” is not about (homo)sexual abuses but about abusing the Church.