Priest Insulted for Stating the Obvious: Abortion Is Worse Than Abuse

Father Richard Bucci of Natick, Rode Island, stated the truism that abortion, which always murders a human life, is a lesser crime than sexual abuse which doesn’t.After Bucci stated the obvious in front of the local TV station WJAR, oligarch media engage in rituals of indignation in order to avoid an open discussion. The reason: They themselves are justifying abortion which is the worst form of child abuse.Media are also angry at Father Bucci because he barred 44 pro-abortion lawmakers from receiving communion in January (picture).Surprisingly, a speaker of Providence Diocese did not stab Father Bucci in the back saying instead that it is the pastor’s duty to enforce the discipline of the sacraments within his parish.”