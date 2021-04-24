April 24 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,60-69. Many of the disciples of Jesus who were listening said, "This saying is hard; who can accept it?" Since Jesus … More

Many of the disciples of Jesus who were listening said, "This saying is hard; who can accept it?"

Since Jesus knew that his disciples were murmuring about this, he said to them, "Does this shock you?

What if you were to see the Son of Man ascending to where he was before?

It is the spirit that gives life, while the flesh is of no avail. The words I have spoken to you are spirit and life.

But there are some of you who do not believe." Jesus knew from the beginning the ones who would not believe and the one who would betray him.

And he said, "For this reason I have told you that no one can come to me unless it is granted him by my Father."

As a result of this, many (of) his disciples returned to their former way of life and no longer accompanied him.

Jesus then said to the Twelve, "Do you also want to leave?"

Simon Peter answered him, "Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.

We have come to believe and are convinced that you are the Holy One of God."

"The words I have spoken to you are spirit and life"

«Take and eat,» Jesus says, «this is my body that is broken for you» (cf. 1Cor 11,24). Why weren't the disciples troubled by these words? Because Christ had already told them a great many things about it (Jn 6)... So let us put our complete trust in God too. Don't let us raise objections even if what he says seems to be contrary to our reasoning and what we can see. Let his word, rather, be mistress of our understanding and even of what we see. This is the attitude we should have before sacred mysteries: we shouldn't just see what strikes our senses but take account, above all, of our Lord's words. His word cannot deceive, whereas our senses easily lead us astray; the former is never mistaken but the latter often let us down. When the Word says: «This is my body», let us put our trust in him, believe, and consider it with the eyes of the spirit...

How many people today say: «I would like to see Christ in person – his face, his clothes, his sandals.» Well, in the eucharist it is him you see, him you touch, him you receive! You want to see his clothes and it is he himself who gives himself to you, not just to see but to touch, to eat, to welcome into your heart. So let no one draw near with indifference or without enthusiasm, but let all of you come to him fired with burning love.

