Killings of protesters have turned Myanmar into a Calvary: Cardinal Bo | SW News | 226

Bishop of Phoenix issues apostolic exhortation on Eucharist Reaffirming the perennial teaching of the Church, a US bishop has written a letter stressing the importance of the Eucharist and calling for greater devotion. Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix, Arizona, in the US has issued an apostolic exhortation entitled ‘Veneremur Cernui’, or (Down in Adoration Falling), in which he says the Church is experiencing a grave crisis of faith. Killings of protesters have turned Myanmar into a Calvary: Cardinal Bo Myanmar has been rocked by unrest ever since the military seized power on February the 1st, triggering a wave of protests against the junta. Despite being a minority, the Catholic Church has been playing the role of mediator and champion of human rights in the country. Gunmen kill priest and six others on parish ground One more Catholic priest has fallen victim to the unending violence and terrorism in Nigeria. Fr. Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban and six others were shot dead on the grounds of St Paul Parish church in Ayetwar on March the 30th. In a statement released by Fr Fidelis Phelle Akumbul, Chancellor of Katsina-Ala diocese, Fr Ngugban was gunned down as he was preparing to leave for Chrism Mass at St Gerard Majella Cathedral. London Police disrupt Good Friday service in London church Meanwhile in the UK, the Good Friday liturgy in a parish of Polish Catholics in London was disrupted by police. Police officers forced the congregation of Christ the King church in Balham, south London, to disperse after accusing them of ‘unlawful assembly’. Officers threatened them with arrest or a fine of 200 pounds if they failed to go home. Pope Francis exhorts Filipino faithful to transmit the faith On Easter Sunday, the Holy Father sent a message to believers in the Philippines, which is commemorating 500 years of the arrival of Christianity. In the video message, Pope Francis thanked the faithful for having confidence in God. Amid their struggle against the pandemic, the Pope encouraged Filipinos to continue transmitting their faith to others while thanking God for the gift of Christianity. Pope Francis condoles death of Cameroon’s Cardinal Christian Tumi Finally, Pope Francis sent a telegram on Easter Sunday to condole the death of Cardinal Christian Tumi of Cameroon, who died on April the 2nd. Being Cameroon's first Cardinal, Tumi was an advocate of democracy and human rights.