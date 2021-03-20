 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Lisi Sterndorfer
On the occasion of St. Joseph's Day, the entire seminary of the Fraternity of St Peter (FSSP) in Germany traveled to Missen-Wilhams, in the Immenstadt region, for a memorable mountain excursion.
