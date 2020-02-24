THE LAST WAR OF BENEDICT.

It’s Now Open War Between the False Magisterium and Benedict XVI
By Giuseppe Pellegrino
Friends, so much has happened since Sunday, January 12, when Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah announced the publication of their new book. It is clear that we have now entered a new phase of the crisis that has openly engulfed the papacy since 2013. Catholic media will not touch the real story, and even websites that are critical of Bergoglio will not touch the specific aspect of Benedict XVI’s enduring presence as pope, because they deem it too controversial and “ridiculous.” I am publishing this on my Facebook page because I know that other outlets will not publish this; the facts do not square with their narrative. I am always trying to present people with facts so that they can draw their own conclusions. So here are the facts that emerge from the last 35 days:
1) Benedict XVI still considers himself to be pope. His direct intervention on the question of priestly celibacy, of such central importance for the life of the Church, was not casual or haphazard. His writing in From The Depths of Our Hearts is lucid and theologically reasoned. It shines with great clarity. His thesis is that this entire crisis centers around how we understand the Church. The priest must fundamentally live his identity in prayerful union with Christ as Bridegroom of the Church, which is the Bride of the Lamb. The priest is first and foremost called to be a watchman, one who keeps vigil in prayer for his flock. When this identity is lost, the mystery of the Church is obscured. He is encouraging priests – as their true Holy Father – and calling them back to what should be their first love. Behold, the voice of the true and perennial Magisterium, the voice of Peter exercising his call to strengthen his brethren (Luke 22:32).
2) Bergoglio is afraid of Benedict. We do not know what really happened or what agreements may or may not have been made between the “Bergoglians” and the “Ratzingerians” both in 2005 and 2013. Some have said that Bergoglio’s faction agreed to allow Ratzinger to be elected pope in 2005 but placed certain conditions on what he would do and that he would resign after a certain amount of time. Others maintain that in 2013 Benedict XVI resigned in such a way that he retained the Chair of Peter while allowing Bergoglio to become Bishop of Rome and ostensibly the pope. This is all speculation and leads to endless arguing by a lot of people who don’t know the whole story. But here is what we do know: Clearly, Bergoglio is afraid of Benedict. Just as Maximilian Kolbe inspired fear in the SS guards who imprisoned him at Auschwitz (they ordered him not to look at them even as he was dying, so piercing was his gaze), the demon that speaks through Bergoglio recognizes the courage and integrity of Benedict and knows that Benedict is still somehow – impossibly – in charge. The circus of media coverage and misinformation about the release of Bergoglio’s latest pagan/syncretistic/relativist “exhortation” tended to completely miss the real story: Bergoglio changed his plan to approve the ordination of married “viri probati” – which was in the work for years – because Benedict called his bluff: “If you change this, you will be placing yourself in opposition to the entire Tradition of the Church,” says Benedict’s book in a nutshell. Bergoglio backed down because he fears Benedict.
3) Benedict XVI understands that the Church is living in the end times. Nobody has been more aware of the evil present within the Church throughout his entire life than Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict XVI. His life work as Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith was spent opposing both doctrinal false teaching, especially in the realm of moral theology, as well as the immoral corruption of the homosexualist clergy that holds the reins of Church power in the majority of chanceries as well as the Vatican itself. He knew and knows the evil he is facing…and yet he resigned seven years ago this month and clearly intended for another man to be elected who would receive the reins of power. His action has bewildered many and angered not a few. What in the world was he thinking? Obviously we cannot know everything, but we can connect at least a few dots. As cardinal, Joseph Ratzinger inserted a new topic into the Catechism of the Catholic Church that had not been present in previous catechisms: “The Church’s Ultimate Trial.” Inserted as part of the teaching on the Second Coming of Christ, paragraphs 675-677 focus on what will happen to the Church in the time immediately preceding the Second Coming. These paragraphs describe a religious deception that is in fact apostasy. Does anyone else feel that that is about as succinct a definition as any of what Bergoglio is doing? Furthermore, we know that as a young theologian and again as pope, Benedict has been intrigued by a somewhat obscure patristic eschatology that asserts that prior to the Second Coming, the Church must and should be split in two so that the Church could be saved (see article here). It would appear that in some way we are witnessing this splitting. It is no longer possible to deny that there are two magisteriums speaking to the faithful today, one spewing ambiguous syncretism, the other testifying to perennial wisdom with clarity. Let the hearer decide if this is in fact the foretold “splitting” of the Church into an Ecclesia decora [a beautiful Church] and an Ecclesia furba [a dark Church]. But the reality of a false magisterium that exists alongside a true magisterium, both of which are speaking, can no longer be denied.
As all of this unfolds, our greatest challenge is not to allow the false magisterium to distract us from what our eyes should be on – the mystery of faith: Jesus Christ Crucified and Risen, and his Bride the Church who in this hour is entering in a mysterious way into the same mystery. It is the hour of his Bride’s Passion. It’s so easy to get drawn into the din and tumult that fills the city of Jerusalem as we live the Good Friday of the Church, to argue and condemn our fellow travelers on this difficult road. But if we choose to remain at Christ’s side with Mary and St. John in prayer, full of joyful trust in the Father and love for our suffering and confused brothers and sisters in the Church, we will create a space for the Holy Spirit to lead us through the Red Sea of controversy and ever closer to the promised Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. That’s my prayer for the Church this Lent and Easter. Come, Holy Spirit!!
