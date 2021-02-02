Clicks3
The Presentation of the Lord - Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP
The homily on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, at Blackfriars Oxford (02.01.21), by Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP. The readings at Mass were: Malachi 3:1-4; Psalm 23(24); Luke 2:22-40 The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/OjF2nuAtqFY
