Ancient Roman Music (118 Minutes)

For those of you who liked my video of Ancient Greek Music I decided to produce a similar piece for the music of Ancient Rome. Please let me know what you thought of the music. The music of ancient … More

For those of you who liked my video of Ancient Greek Music I decided to produce a similar piece for the music of Ancient Rome. Please let me know what you thought of the music. The music of ancient Rome was a part of Roman culture from earliest times. Music was customary at funerals, and the tibia (Greek aulos), a woodwind instrument, was played at sacrifices to ward off ill influences. Song (carmen) was an integral part of almost every social occasion. The Secular Ode of Horace, for instance, was commissioned by Augustus and performed by a mixed children's choir at the Secular Games in 17 BC. Under the influence of ancient Greek theory, music was thought to reflect the orderliness of the cosmos, and was associated particularly with mathematics and knowledge. Etruscan music had an early influence on that of the Romans. During the Imperial period, Romans carried their music to the provinces, while traditions of Asia Minor, North Africa and Gaul became a part of Roman culture. Music accompanied spectacles and events in the arena, and was part of the performing arts form called pantomimus, an early form of story ballet that combined expressive dancing, instrumental music and a sung libretto. Hail Caesar!! I do not claim ownership of any of these pictures, images, or audio recordings. This was posted under FAIR USE for the education of the general public in Ancient history and culture. FAIR USE (17 U.S.C. § 107) is a limitation and exception to the exclusive right granted by copyright law to the author of a creative work. In United States copyright law, fair use is a doctrine that permits limited use of copyrighted material without acquiring permission from the rights holders. Examples of fair use include commentary, search engines, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching, library archiving and scholarship. It provides for the legal, unlicensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author's work under a four-factor balancing test.