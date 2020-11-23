Clicks68
Tesa
2
Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center: "Pre-order your 2021 calendar now! classy.org/…ent/ijpc-2021-calendar/e310013 It features sisters from IJPC’s sponsor congregations engaging in hobbies, doing…More
Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center: "Pre-order your 2021 calendar now!
classy.org/…ent/ijpc-2021-calendar/e310013

It features sisters from IJPC’s sponsor congregations engaging in hobbies, doing social justice work, and just having fun.

We hope that every time you look at this calendar, it brightens your day and inspires you.

Nuns Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights for All!"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Jeffrey Ade
  • Report
More modern "catholicsm" unleashed by v2. Human rights for all, none for Christ the King! Apostates!
CatMuse
  • Report
Perpetual adoration is replaced with perpetual adolescence.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up