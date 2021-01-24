216. The only promise

Paul tells us the way:“He indeed died for all, so that those who live might no longer live for themselves but for him who for their sake died and was raised.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 5, verse 15That: “those who live might no longer live for themselves”.Christ has come to show us that life has all its meaning to love one’s neighbour and to live so that the hearts of people be transformed.For that, we are invited to be free from what closes us on ourselves, to receive Jesus’ teaching and to make him visible in our life, in order to become lights in this world. Let’s run away from what tends to cut us off from God’s will and from others.The influences today are manifold and evil continues to be a counter-testimony, but there’s only one way that leads to God. To receive his Love is the only way that leads to Jesus’s Sacred Heart.Jesus teaches us:“You have heard that it was said to your ancestors, ‘Do not take a false oath, but make good to the Lord all that you vow.’” Matthew, chapter 5, verse 33The only promise we should remember is that God Himself is laying his Love in us, which nullifies all our oaths. From ourselves we could not take an oath before God without receiving the necessary from him.To love and to move away from evil is the basis of what God wants as an oath. Our actions and words will adjust to this recommendation.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas