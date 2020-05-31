Clicks 37

Arlene Foster: “No, I’m not embarrassed. In Northern Ireland we value life”

HerzMariae 2 53 minutes ago

Andrew Marr: “Women across Britain who’ve wanted an early abortion have been able to use telemedicine and get pills sent to them, unless they live in Northern Ireland. Are you embarrassed by that?”

Like Share More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

Ultraviolet Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 48 minutes ago leading question asked by a biased interviewer It's aquestion asked by a biased interviewer De Profundis The question implies she should be embarrassed. They never frame such questions when interviewing the pro-abortion crowd.