Arlene Foster: “No, I’m not embarrassed. In Northern Ireland we value life”
Andrew Marr: “Women across Britain who’ve wanted an early abortion have been able to use telemedicine and get pills sent to them, unless they live in Northern Ireland. Are you embarrassed by that?”
It's a leading question asked by a biased interviewer De Profundis The question implies she should be embarrassed. They never frame such questions when interviewing the pro-abortion crowd.
What kind of a question is ‘Are you embrassed that in your part of the country, you can’t dial-in an abortion?’